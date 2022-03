The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has cut power supply to Terminal 3 of the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) over power debt.

The ECG carried out the disconnection on Monday, 14 March 2022.

The KIA is alleged to be owing ECG a total of about GHS49 million.

The disconnection exercise was carried out by the national task force of the ECG.

Attempts by the management of the KIA to pay off the debt using a cheque to avoid being disconnected, however, failed.

Source: classfmonline.com