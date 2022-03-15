18 faces court today over murder in fresh Bawku gunfight

One person has died in a renewed gunfight in Bawku in the Upper East Region.

Eighteen people have been arrested so far and are expected to be arraigned today, Tuesday, 15 March 2022.

Confirming the incident, Bawku Divisional Police Commander Superintendent Simon Akabati noted that those arrested will be arraigned while security has been beefed up in the town”.

“The curfew is in full force and it is from 8 pm to 5 am … Once you are caught breaching the laws, the security will take you on”.

“We will be doing our job as professionals without fear or favour,” Superintendent Akabati stated.

Source: classfmonline.com