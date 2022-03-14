ModernGhana logo
Increase presence of police patrol on high-risk corridors to enforce traffic regulations – NRSA to IGP

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare

The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) has appealed to the Inspector General of Police (IG), George Akuffo Dampare to deploy more personnel to high-risk corridors to enforce road traffic regulations to help curb accidents.

The appeal is coming on the back of the multiple road accidents recorded in parts of the country over the weekend.

In all, four separate road crashes occurred in the Eastern, Oti, and Greater Accra regions, leading to 17 reported deaths with several cases of injuries among others.

From a press release issued by the National Road Safety Authority, it has disclosed that it is scaling up the 'Stay Alive' campaign for 2022 and the related media and outreach programmes.

In addition, Road Safety Inspectors have been deployed at major transport terminals to ensure compliance to road safety directives on two drivers per long-distance route and the use of vehicle logbooks, among others.

“To complement these efforts, the Authority appeals to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) for an increased presence of the police on high-risk corridors to help enforce traffic regulations, including excessive speeds by drivers,” part of the release from the NRSA reads.

Meanwhile, the Authority has commissioned an investigation into the crashes consistent with its policy.

Already, preliminary investigation from the authority has uncovered that excessive speeding, wrongful overtaking, inattentiveness, disabled vehicles, and fatigue are the critical contributory factors to the crashes recorded.

Below is a copy of the National Road Safety Authority press release:

