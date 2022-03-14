National Road Safety Authority commissions investigation into weekend’s road crashes

14.03.2022 LISTEN

The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) has announced that it has commissioned an investigation into the multiple road accidents recorded in the country over the weekend.

Four separate road crashes that occurred in the Eastern, Oti, and Greater Accra regions over the weekend have led to 17 reported deaths with several cases of injuries among others.

In a press release from the National Road Safety Authority, it has expressed its condolences to the families of the deceased persons and wishes the injured a speedy recovery.

In the release issued on Monday, March 14, 2022, the NRSA says it is investigating to ascertain the cause of the multiple accidents.

“Consistent with policy, the Authority has commissioned investigation into the crashes,” the press release notes.

From preliminary investigations, the National Road Safety Authority says excessive speeding, wrongful overtaking, inattentiveness, disabled vehicles, and fatigue are the critical contributory factors to the crashes recorded.

Meanwhile, the Authority notes that it is scaling up the 'Stay Alive' campaign for 2022 and the related media and outreach programmes.

In addition, Road Safety Inspectors have been deployed at major transport terminals to ensure compliance to road safety directives on two drivers per long-distance route and the use of vehicle logbooks, among others.

Below is a copy of the press release from the National Road Safety Authority: