I will delete my MoMo account the day e-levy is implemented - Adaklu MP declares

Adaklu MP Governs Kwame Agbodza

14.03.2022

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Adaklu Constituency, Governs Kwame Agbodza has announced that he would stop using Mobile Money (MoMo) when the implementation of the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) commences.

Speaking on TV3’s New Day on Monday, March 14, 2022, the Parliamentarian accused the government of attempting to steal from the Ghanaian public with its introduction of the new levy.

“Mr Hughes, I will delete my MoMo account the day e-levy comes,” Governs Kwame Agbodza stressed.

He said he has decided on taking the action “because it just appears to me that government sees me as a cash cow and after taking me all taxes and the way I spend my money, they want to take more.”

Sharing his thoughts on the same programme, the Member of Parliament for Bortianor-Ngleshie Amanfro Constituency, Sylvester Matthew Tetteh said the Adaklu MP can go ahead because the E-Levy is not a mandatory tax.

“The e-levy is not a mandatory tax,” the MP noted while arguing “That is why I say that even the projections of government could be lower.”

The Electronic Transaction Levy was introduced to Parliament by the Minister in charge of Finance late last year before the house went on recess.

The levy contained in the 2022 budget statement and economic policy proposal of the government originally aimed to tax a 1.75% charge on all financial transactions that exceed GHS100 per day.

After strong opposition from a section of Ghanaians and the Minority in Parliament, it has subsequently been reviewed with the charge now 1.50%.

When implemented, Mobile Money is projected to receive the biggest hit.