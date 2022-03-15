NDC MPs have serious issues with Bagbin; he does not do things the way we would want — Mahama Ayariga

15.03.2022 LISTEN

The Member of Parliament for Bawku Central Constituency, Mahama Ayariga has stated that, the minority in parliament has serious issues with how Speaker Bagbin presides over the house impartially.

Speaking on Ghone TV, he said the Speaker who is a staunch member of the NDC does not rule in their favour.

He indicated that, the Speaker does not frustrate government business as much as the minority would want.

According to him, even though Speakers are nominated from political parties once they attain the speakership they do their utmost best to stay neutral.

“Contrary to what people think I can assure you, and im saying it here, people may take me on after that, but I am telling you we in the minority have serious issues with Alban Bagbin because we have tendered to feel that sometimes he does not do things the way we want and I am telling you here, it’s an open secret that we have serious issues with Alban Bagbin. He fights us. He tries very hard to make sure that government business is not frustrated in a way that as a minority we often want it just that we don’t go public about those instances, but we have very serious issues with him,” he revealed to the host.

He admitted that even though the minority had issues with Speaker Bagbin, it was not something they made public.