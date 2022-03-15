ModernGhana logo
Parliament as a body can be represented; it should consider having attorney — Kwaku Azar

A KPMG Professor of Accounting at the University of Florida and a D&D fellow in Public Law and Justice at CDD-Ghana Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare popularly known as Kwaku Azar has said the Parliament of Ghana could as an institution can have an attorney.

Speaking on Joy News, he stated that irrespective of dissenting views from both sides in parliament, the law making institution could be represented in a court of law.

“Parliament itself has its standing orders and what is being contested is the constitutionality of that standing order so I’m not sure why the counsel cannot take that position that parliament is committed to the standing orders and if the standing orders are to be revoked at all then it must be revoked by parliament and not some verdict of the court. That would be the function of the court," he replied the host on why Parliament disagreements were irrelevant.

He indicated that, should parliament consider having an attorney, the counsel would not have to take instructions from the Speaker or leader of any faction of the house.

His words come on the back of the Supreme Courts reaffirmation of First Deputy Speaker Joseph Osei Owusu’s voting while presiding over parliament.

