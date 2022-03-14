ModernGhana logo
14.03.2022 Social News

Police urge owners of vehicles carrying hazardous products to go for regular servicing, maintenance

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Ghana Police Service has charged owners of vehicles that transport hazardous goods to constantly service and maintain vehicles to ensure the safety of all.

This is contained in a statement on the Facebook page of the security agency providing an update on the loaded fuel tanker that caught fire on Monday afternoon.

Parts of the Police statement said, “we urge all vehicle owners, particularly those who carry hazardous goods, to continuously service and maintain their vehicles, equip their vehicles with approved fire extinguishers which are in good working order, and avail their drivers to vehicular fire management training periodically.”

Meanwhile, the Police have confirmed that through swift collaborative work with the Kyebi MTTD and the Ghana National Fire Service, it has managed to douse the fire and brought the situation under control.

As a result, that part of the Accra-Kumasi Highway (N6) at Nsutam near Paradise Rest Stop has been fully opened to traffic.

“In reference to the loaded fuel tanker that caught fire on the Accra-Kumasi Highway (N6) at Nsutam near Paradise Rest Stop, the Ghana National Fire Service crew has efficiently managed to douse the fire, cleared the debris, and washed that section of the road for safe use by all motorists.

“As a result, the Kyebi MTTD Accident Prevention Squad (APS) has opened the road for all motorists,” the Police statement reads.

It adds, “We, therefore, take this opportunity to thank the Ghana National Fire Service crew for their quick response, as well as all motorists for their patience.”

