Police issue alert to warn motorists after fuel tanker catches fire on the Accra-Kumasi Highway

14.03.2022 LISTEN

The Ghana Police Service has issued a public notice warning motorists using the Accra-Kumasi Highway to drive with caution.

This is because a loaded fuel tanker caught fire on the Accra-Kumasi Highway (N6) at Nsutam near Paradise Rest Stop.

As part of a response, Kyebi MTTD Accident Prevention Squad (APS) traffic Officers have blocked the Highway from the Osino direction and at Nsutam Custom Barrier.

All motorists using the highway are charged to exercise patience and approach with caution while strictly adhering to all traffic directions from traffic Police Officers at the scene.

“A loaded fuel tanker has caught fire on the Accra-Kumasi Highway (N6) at Nsutam near Paradise Rest Stop. As a result, Kyebi MTTD Accident Prevention Squad (APS) traffic Officers have blocked the Highway from the Osino direction and at Nsutam Custom Barrier. Ghana National Fire Service team are at the scene to manage and douse the fire.

“All approaching motorists from Accra and Kumasi are to exercise patience, and adhere to traffic directions from traffic Police Officers at the scene of the incident,” parts of a Police alert issued via the official Ghana Police Service Facebook page reads.

The Police further added that additional updates will be communicated in due course.