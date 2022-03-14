Eight caged in connection with Awutu Papaase land feud killing

The Ofaakor District Court has remanded into Police custody, some eight persons arrested for their alleged involvement in the killing of a 37-year-old man, Isaac Mensah at Awutu Papaase Number One near Kasoa in the Awutu- Senya-East District of the Central Region.

James Nii Armah, the main suspect and seven others, were remanded upon the request of the prosecuting officer, Chief Inspector Peter Amponsah, to allow for further investigations into the case.

The court presided over by District Magistrate, Mr Eric Oheneba Antwi-Boasiako, granted his request.

The suspects whose pleas were not taken are expected to reappear before the court on Friday, March 25, 2022.

Mensah was allegedly shot dead in the waist on Friday over a land dispute involving indigenes of Ngleshie Amanfrom in the Greater Accra Region and those of Bawjiase and Ofaakor both in the Central Region.

The deceased was also stabbed in the stomach by his assailants who absconded immediately after the nefarious act.

The Awutu Ofaakor District Police Command, however, managed to arrest four suspects on Friday after the incident, leading to the arrest of the other four.

