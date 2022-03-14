Bono Regional Minister consoles accident victims

14.03.2022 LISTEN

The Bono Regional Minister, Justina Owusu-Banahene, has consoled families of the two students of the University of Education, Winneba, who perished in a road accident at Asuboi on their way from Sunyani to Winneba over the weekend.

The two students of UEW died at Asuboi near Suhum on the Accra-Kumasi highway while several others sustained various degrees of injury, when a Hyundai Universe commercial bus they were travelling on from Sunyani to Accra crashed into a stationery articulated truck last Sunday.

The driver of the bus with registration number AK 324-22 is reported to have failed to observe traffic regulations because he was allegedly sleeping.

A 40-footer truck loaded with wood fell onto the road due to the impact of the accident, killing eight persons instantly.

Horrifying news

The Bono Regional Minister, in a press release issued yesterday in Sunyani, described the accident as “horrifying” and “tragic.”

The Minister extended her deepest condolences and that of the Regional Co-ordinating Council to the bereaved families saying, “…we stand with you in this difficult period of grief.”

“Investigations are still on-going and it is my cherished hope that we show circumspection in our commentary on this tragic event, in order not to hurt the sensibilities of the affected families and friends”, the minister further said in her Statement.

While commiserating with the affected families, she urged all road users, especially drivers, to drive safely at all times and observe the various road safety protocols to bring the carnage on our roads under control.