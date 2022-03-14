Cape Coast SHS driver who beat up prostitute in viral video arrested

14.03.2022 LISTEN

The Central Regional Police Command has arrested a 42-year-old driver, Godwin Bayor alias Yaw for allegedly assaulting a woman on March 6, at Cape Coast.

His arrest follows a Police investigation into a viral audio-visual tape intercepted in which he was captured assaulting a lady in the night.

The victim subsequently complained of assault at the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU), Cape Coast, on Sunday, March 13, 2022.

The suspect was identified to be a driver in one of the Senior High Schools in Cape Coast.

He was driving a government vehicle with registration number GV-127-16 when he reportedly gave punches on the sex worker.

In a video trending on social media, the lady who was seen on Cape Coast street narrated that the man after engaging her services failed to pay the appropriate amount of money.

The sex worker thus refused to drop off from the man’s vehicle.

This infuriated the man, who angrily assaulted the lady publicly until another gentleman appeared on the scene and recorded the incident which has since gone viral on social media.

The suspect is currently in Police custody assisting in investigations.

---DGN online