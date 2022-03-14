ModernGhana logo
14.03.2022 Social News

Ho: Headless female body, naked male body found in one week

The lifeless bodies of a man and woman have been found in Ho in the Volta Region.

The bodies were found at two separate locations within the Ho Municipality within a week.

The body of the man was found on Wednesday, 9 March 2022, on a basketball court near the Ho Technical University's rear gate.

The body of the man was found naked with visible bruises.

The victim has been identified as a resident of a nearby community but not a student of the University.

The second body was, however, found under a bridge on the Mirage-University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS).

The headless body of the woman was found in a black polythene bag on Thursday, 10 March 2022 by some unknown persons.

Eyewitnesses said their attention was drawn to the scene by a strong stench emanating from the decomposing female body.

They believe the body of the woman must have been brought from elsewhere and dumped at the location where it was found.

Confirming both incidents, the Ho Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Divine Bosson disclosed that the security forces were investigating both cases.

The bodies of the deceased have since been deposited at the Morgue for preservation and autopsy.

Source: classfmonline.com

