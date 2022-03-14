We’ll soon train and bond doctors – Upper East Minister

The Upper East Regional Minister, Stephen Yakubu, says, the region intends to train medical doctors under a bond to bridge the doctor-patient ratio in the region.

According to him, the long-term initiative is to address the refusal of newly posted doctors to report to work and stay at post in the region.

Five and ten doctors posted to the region in 2020 and 2021, respectively, refused postings to work in the region and thus negatively impacted health care delivery.

Speaking to Citi News, Stephen Yakubu, expressed worry at the unfortunate trend and reiterated the commitment of assemblies to train and retain medical doctors in the region.

“I also realized that, the regional health directorate was helping doctors in the region will accommodation and allowances, but the retention of doctors seems to be a problem. So, I have to think through another innovation and try to make sure that we get doctors here.”

“So, the C.K Tedem University of Applied Sciences is going to be training doctors and my intention which I made to them and my MDCEs is that, we should be planning to sponsor some of these doctors in the districts and municipalities so that when they come out, we will tie or bond them so that when they come back they will stay and work in the region”.

“More so because government is building the district hospital and if they finish the agenda 111, that will mean that every district or municipality will have a hospital, and we will need doctors to man these facilities. So, we are working around to make sure that doctors posted here are retained”.

Mr. Yakubu, also indicated that, inadequate specialists and consultants in the region deter some doctors from accepting to work in the region.

“The other factor is that we won’t have consultants and many hospitals in the region where they can do ‘Locum’ to make extra money. And this is a big concern to us (RCC) in the region, and we are working to attract and retain these doctors here. I think that if we are able to equip the new hospital block, it could be an attractive factor to attract newly posted doctors to come and stay to save our poor fathers and mothers”.

Mr. Yakubu further disclosed that, the three-phase ultra-modern regional hospital will soon be equipped for use.

He said, acquisition of equipment for the hospital was at an evaluation stage and assured that, the hospital will soon be equipped.

“The Saudis were here to see the building of the hospital and talk about equipping the hospital. They were very happy about the structure and I think that they are working to make sure we get the hospital equipped. I am also putting a lot of pressure on the Health Minister about equipping our hospital. So, very soon we are doing to get our hospital equipped. I understand that the contract is at the evaluation stage and so hopefully things will be done”.

