Let’s celebrate the power and potential of women — United Nations Women

Ms Sima Bahous, the Executive Director of United Nations Women has called for the celebration of the power and potential of women and girls as the global community marks the 2022 International Women’s Day.

“We recognize their courage, resilience, and leadership. We mark the ways in which we are making progress towards a more gender-equal world. At the same time, we see how that progress is being undermined by multiple, interlocking, and compounding generational crises.

“Currently, we are witnessing the horrifying situation in Ukraine where the impacts on women and girls, including the hundreds of thousands displaced, remind us: all conflicts, from Ukraine to Myanmar to Afghanistan, from the Sahel to Yemen, exact their highest price from women and girls,” she said.

In a statement to mark the International Women’s Day copied to the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) in Tema, the UN Women said “recently, we have seen the impact of COVID-19 in increasing inequalities, driving poverty, and violence against women and girls; and rolling back their progress in employment, health and education”.

Ms. Bahous noted that the accelerating crises of climate change and environmental degradation are disproportionately undermining the rights and wellbeing of women and girls.

“They are multiplying insecurity at all levels, from individual and household to national. Rising temperatures, extended droughts, violent storms, and floods are resulting in loss of livelihoods, they are depleting resources and fuelling migration and displacement.

“Our UN Secretary-General has warned that nearly half of humanity is living in the danger zone – now and that many ecosystems are at the point of no return.

“Climate change is a threat multiplier. But women, and especially young women, are solution multipliers”.

The UN Women Executive Director noted: “We have today the opportunity to put women and girls at the centre of our planning and action and to integrate gender perspectives into global and national laws and policies.

“We have the opportunity to re-think, re-frame and re-allocate resources. We have the opportunity to benefit from the leadership of women and girls environmental defenders and climate activists to guide our planet’s conservation.

“We need Indigenous women’s inter-generational knowledge, practices and skills”.

She noted that it will take unprecedented levels of global cooperation and solidarity to succeed, but there is no alternative to success. “We must protect our hard-won gains on human rights and women’s rights and lead decisively to leave no woman or girl behind.

“We have a blueprint to follow. It involves women’s full and equal participation and leadership in decision-making; their access to green jobs and the blue economy; and their equal access to finance and resources”.

Ms Bahous stressed: “We need to ensure universal social protection and a care economy that protects us all. We have to scale up financing for gender-responsive climate, environmental, and disaster risk initiatives; including for COVID-19 recovery and to increase resilience to future shocks. The solution is there. We resolve to pursue it”.

The UN Women Executive Director said: “Let us make this International Women’s Day a moment to recall that we have the answers not just for SDG 5 but, through the advancement of gender equality, for all 17 Sustainable Development Goals and Agenda 2030”.

