World Glaucoma Week awareness door-to-door campaign starts

14.03.2022 LISTEN

The Ghana Optometric Association (GOA) in collaboration with the Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Team has embarked on a door-to-door glaucoma awareness campaign in Tema to expose the public to the need for effective eye health systems.

The GNA-GOA Glaucoma awareness door-to-door campaign was part of activities to mark World Glaucoma Week which is a unique initiative that puts a spotlight on glaucoma as the leading cause of preventable irreversible blindness worldwide.

The campaign also seeks to focus on the message that prompt diagnosis and treatment of glaucoma can prevent needless vision impairment, however, so many are unaware they have the disease or may not have access to much-needed care.

According to CDA Consult report, the GNA Team visited offices, the market, lorry stations, and shops to interact and share souvenirs with them to remind them of the need for regular eye check-ups it also forms part of the “GNA-GOA My Eyes! My Vision” initiative.

Ms Esther Asamoah a Police Officer said: “I visited the eye clinic two years ago so through this campaign I have realized how dangerous Glaucoma could be and I will go back to the hospital to check my eyes”.

Mr Osabutey Acheampong a driver also said “the eyes are very important, I have learned about Glaucoma through this initiative and I will be an ambassador to encourage family members and friends to check their eyes”.

A street vendor Agnes Agbovi revealed “I refused to check my eyes because I don’t want to put on glasses, I am not an old woman but through this campaign, I will go back to the hospital and check my eyes even if am given glasses am ready to wear it”.

Madam Benedicta Torgbor, a seamstress said, she had been experiencing pains in the eye but she preferred to go for eye drops because treating eye problems at the clinic is too expensive, the team however encouraged her to visit the eye clinic.

Madam, Belinda Asamoah narrated how the aunty who had glaucoma nearly gave up with treatment because of the cost and pleaded with the authorities for the reduction in eye treatment.

Mr. Isaac Boahen, a driver said, “I have never checked my eyes because I don’t see the need to do so, afar as I am not experiencing any pain, it means my eyes are good”.

Meanwhile, Dr. Alfred Gardemor, GOA Public Relations Officer explained that glaucoma is a big problem in globally and in Ghana as some people can have optic nerves that are sensitive to normal eye pressure which means that, their risk of getting glaucoma is higher than normal.

He said, "the World Glaucoma Week’s main objective is to eliminate glaucoma blindness through public awareness."

The PRO said Ghana's prevalence of glaucoma is number two in the world and number one in Africa therefore early testing would determine whether one can have the sight back or not.

He stated that glaucoma was real and does not give any symptoms. "You don't feel pain so you won't know that you're losing vision, in fact before you realized that you're losing vision, it might be too late to save it so the best thing is to go to an eye clinic and get it examined and screened."