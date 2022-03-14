Asuboi accident sad waste of young lives — Mahama

14.03.2022 LISTEN

Former President John Dramani Mahama has expressed worry over the rising incidence of accidents on the country's roads in recent times.

He described the Asuboi accident which happened yesterday as a depressing waste of young lives.

In a Facebook post, he advised drivers of the intercity coaches and other public transport vehicles to be more cautious with the lives entrusted in their care.

Nine lives were claimed in Asuboi on March 13 when a Hyundai universe commercial bus with passengers on board from Sunyani to Accra crashed head-on with an articulated truck parked off the road at Asuboi on the Accra-Kumasi highway.

The vehicle was transporting students of the University of Education, Winneba as well as other civilians.

Two out of the nine victims were students of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW).

The injured victims are receiving medical care at various health facilities.