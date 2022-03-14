ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

"Who are you compared to Mahama?" – Bawa Mogtari slams 'arrogant' Gabby for belittling former President’s understanding of the law

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Headlines
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Special aide to John Dramani Mahama, Joyce Bawah Mogtari has slammed Gabby Otchere-Darko for belittling the former President.

Gabby Otchere-Darko in a post on his Twitter page on March 12 claimed that ex-president Mahama has an elementary understanding of the law.

This was in reaction to Mahama’s criticism of the Supreme Court ruling on the rights of a Deputy Speaker to vote when presiding over Parliament in the absence of the main Speaker.

Not pleased with the comments from the known member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Joyce Bawah Mogtari has taken to her social media to lambast Gabby Otchere Darko.

In a post on her Facebook page, the special aide to John Dramani Mahama stresses that Gabby Otchere Darko has no right to disrespect her boss’ understanding of the law.

“In any case, who is Gabby, in comparison to President John Dramani Mahama? Did Mr. Mahama not support his disagreement with the SC with more cogent, intelligent, and practical constitutional arguments than President Akufo-Addo did in his poorly arranged no-question interview?

“John Mahama’s understanding of the law, parliamentary and governance experience, practical use of the law etc cannot be disrespected in any way, unless by persons steeped in arrogance, outright disrespect, and despotic behaviour,” Bawa Mogtari posted on her Facebook page.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
'How can a presiding Deputy Speaker voice-vote and impartially determine if the ayes or nays had it?'
13.03.2022 | Headlines
'Cockroach' Barker-Vormawor 'mistakenly' fell into fowls' den and getting 'deserved cockroach justice' – Amidu
13.03.2022 | Headlines
Stop scandalizing Judiciary over SC’s ruling on Deputy Speaker’s right to vote – Danquah Institute
13.03.2022 | Headlines
Supreme Court ruling on Deputy Speaker’s right to vote foolish and ridiculous – CDG-Ghana
12.03.2022 | Headlines
Parliament adjourns sittings over lack of quorum
12.03.2022 | Headlines
'Loose talker' Mahama has small elementary understanding of the law; his comments on SC ruling can be forgiven – Gabby
12.03.2022 | Headlines
Deputy Speakers right to vote: SC ruling is an attack on Parliament – Dafeamekpor
12.03.2022 | Headlines
Deputy Speaker’s right to vote: SC ruling is patently unconstitutional, illegal and absurd – Sammy Gyamfi
12.03.2022 | Headlines
Stop the arrogance; be honest with Ghanaians on economic woes –Dr. Kwesi Botchwey
12.03.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line