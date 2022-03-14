"Who are you compared to Mahama?" – Bawa Mogtari slams 'arrogant' Gabby for belittling former President’s understanding of the law

Special aide to John Dramani Mahama, Joyce Bawah Mogtari has slammed Gabby Otchere-Darko for belittling the former President.

Gabby Otchere-Darko in a post on his Twitter page on March 12 claimed that ex-president Mahama has an elementary understanding of the law.

This was in reaction to Mahama’s criticism of the Supreme Court ruling on the rights of a Deputy Speaker to vote when presiding over Parliament in the absence of the main Speaker.

Not pleased with the comments from the known member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Joyce Bawah Mogtari has taken to her social media to lambast Gabby Otchere Darko.

In a post on her Facebook page, the special aide to John Dramani Mahama stresses that Gabby Otchere Darko has no right to disrespect her boss’ understanding of the law.

“In any case, who is Gabby, in comparison to President John Dramani Mahama? Did Mr. Mahama not support his disagreement with the SC with more cogent, intelligent, and practical constitutional arguments than President Akufo-Addo did in his poorly arranged no-question interview?

“John Mahama’s understanding of the law, parliamentary and governance experience, practical use of the law etc cannot be disrespected in any way, unless by persons steeped in arrogance, outright disrespect, and despotic behaviour,” Bawa Mogtari posted on her Facebook page.