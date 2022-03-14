Five dead in ghastly accident on Accra-Kumasi Highway; others injured

A ghastly accident on the Accra-Kumasi Highway on Sunday, March 13, 22, has resulted in the death of five passengers, Modernghana News has learned.

Per the reports gathered, the accident occurred at Kwahu Oframase near Nkawkaw yesterday.

The accident occurred when a Mercedes Sprinter bus with registration number GC 6521 crushed into a Daf Articulator truck with Burkina – Faso registration number BF 9290D603.

The driver of the Mercedes Sprinter bus, Shadrack Boadu had eleven passengers on board en route to Kumasi from Accra.

After reaching Kwahu Oframase on Nkawkaw-Accra highway, he is reported to have crashed into the Daf Articulator truck parked on the side of the road.

Upon hearing of the accident, Police officers proceeded to the scene to assist victims with the help of personnel from the Divisional fire service.

All the victims were successfully removed from the Mercedes Sprinter bus and rushed to the Holy Family Hospital and Kenop Care Hospital, all at Nkawkaw.

Unfortunately, five of the victims were confirmed dead by medical officers on duty at the Holy Family Hospital.

Meanwhile, the 23-year-old driver and four others including Addae Joseph, 32, Abdul Latif Shaibu, 48, Richard Hanu, 31, and Suraku Shaibu, 34 were admitted to the hospital to receive treatment.

One other victim, Mary Boakye, 67, was sent to Kenop Care hospital for medical care.

The bodies of the five deceased passengers have been deposited at the Holy Family Hospital morgue for preservation while the Police work to locate family members.