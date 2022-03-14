Teachers occupying school, government bungalows to start paying 10% of basic salary as rent

14.03.2022 LISTEN

The Ghana Education Service (GES) in the Western Region has announced that teachers occupying school or government bungalows are expected to pay 10% of their basic salary as rent effect March 1.

In a letter dated March 11, GES stated that the directive was in line with the Ministry of Finance Circular No. 133385/05/06NTR CAGD of 15th May, 2006 which requires that occupants of government bungalows are expected to pay 10% of their basic salary as rent.

The letter which was addressed to all Metropolitan, Municipal and District Directors of Education as well as all heads of Senior High Schools stressed that all arrears are to be collected to avoid audit issues.

See full statement here.