C/R: Police confirm arrest of 42-year-old driver caught on tape assaulting woman at Cape Coast

The 42-year-old man captured on tape assaulting a woman at Cape Coast in the Central Region has been arrested.

This has been confirmed in a statement issued by the Ghana Police Service on its official Facebook page.

“The Central Regional Police Command has arrested a 42-year-old driver, Godwin Bayor alias Yaw for allegedly assaulting a woman on March 6, 2022, at Cape Coast,” a statement from the Police has said.

Godwin Bayor’s arrest follows a Police investigation into a viral audio-visual tape intercepted in which a man was captured assaulting a lady in the night.

The victim on Sunday, March 13, 2022, subsequently lodged a complaint of assault at the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU), Cape Coast.

The suspect is currently in Police custody assisting with the investigation.

In the statement from the Ghana Police Service, it says it expressed gratitude to the public for the partnership with the Police in getting the suspect arrested to face justice.