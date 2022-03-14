ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

C/R: Police confirm arrest of 42-year-old driver caught on tape assaulting woman at Cape Coast

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Crime & Punishment C/R: Police confirm arrest of 42-year-old driver caught on tape assaulting woman at Cape Coast
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The 42-year-old man captured on tape assaulting a woman at Cape Coast in the Central Region has been arrested.

This has been confirmed in a statement issued by the Ghana Police Service on its official Facebook page.

“The Central Regional Police Command has arrested a 42-year-old driver, Godwin Bayor alias Yaw for allegedly assaulting a woman on March 6, 2022, at Cape Coast,” a statement from the Police has said.

Godwin Bayor’s arrest follows a Police investigation into a viral audio-visual tape intercepted in which a man was captured assaulting a lady in the night.

The victim on Sunday, March 13, 2022, subsequently lodged a complaint of assault at the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU), Cape Coast.

The suspect is currently in Police custody assisting with the investigation.

In the statement from the Ghana Police Service, it says it expressed gratitude to the public for the partnership with the Police in getting the suspect arrested to face justice.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More Crime & Punishment
ModernGhana Links
Painter jailed 20 years for defiling, impregnating his girlfriend's daughter
13.03.2022 | Crime & Punishment
Security Guard jailed for stealing train electronic parts
11.03.2022 | Crime & Punishment
A/R: Police on manhunt for robbers who killed VIP bus passenger
10.03.2022 | Crime & Punishment
Officers involved in Bullion Van robbers won’t be protected – Police assures public
08.03.2022 | Crime & Punishment
Amasaman: Police chase five suspects involved in the murder of 42yr old man; one arrested
07.03.2022 | Crime & Punishment
Amasaman: One grabbed, 5 others on the run for murder
07.03.2022 | Crime & Punishment
W/R: Palm wine tapper arrested for attempting to sell his 16-year-old son to fetish priest
04.03.2022 | Crime & Punishment
Bogoso: Man arrested for allegedly inflicting machete wounds on father
04.03.2022 | Crime & Punishment
Sextortionist sentenced to 2 years for fraud
03.03.2022 | Crime & Punishment
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line