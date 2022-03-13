2 dead, several injured in Hohoe-Jasikan road accident

The Hohoe to Jasikan stretch of the Eastern Corridor road is becoming a death trap as it is yet to be completed.

Two persons are the latest to have been confirmed dead in an accident while using the road on Saturday, March 12, 2022.

The two who died on the spot were among several passengers on board two mini buses that crashed head-on last Saturday at about 2:00 pm.

The buses which were moving in opposite directions; one from the Jasikan side carrying some Muslims returning from a marriage ceremony and the other from the Hohoe side carrying commercial passengers, crashed at a spot between Bowiri and Akpafu.

The vehicles were destroyed beyond repairs, some eyewitnesses told *DGN Online*

They commended the ambulance service for its timely response, deploying three ambulances from Jasikan, Kadjebi, and Hohoe to ensure the victims received prompt care and treatment.

One of the residents Ntoh Ameh explained that it is not clear what might have caused the accident as it happened so suddenly.

That notwithstanding, ever since the Hohoe-Jasikan road took shape, accidents on the stretch have been frequent, they noted.

They suspected the quality of the road has led to overspeeding, hence leading to many of these road crashes.

The road which had been abandoned by successive governments was awarded to Rolider a few years ago and the project is currently about 90 percent completed.

Travel time between Hohoe and Jasikan has been reduced from one hour to about 20 minutes following the construction.

This development, the residents say has led to some reckless driving by some drivers on the route. They have therefore called for the installation of road signs and markings to guide drivers, even as the road is completed.

The Police are yet to confirm the incident.

