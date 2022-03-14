ModernGhana logo
14.03.2022

Be ware of impersonators using my name on Facebook to fraud people — Akatsi South MP

Be ware of impersonators using my name on Facebook to fraud people — Akatsi South MP
14.03.2022

Mr Bernard Ahiafor, the Member of Parliament for Akatsi South Constituency in the Volta Region has cautioned the public to be aware of some unscrupulous impersonators who have been using his name and image on Facebook to fraud innocent people.

According to a Facebook post by the lawmaker, there are several fake accounts on Facebook with the name and image of Hon. Bernard Ahiafor.

He indicated that the said fake accounts are promising the unsuspecting public jobs at a fee.

"I have only one Facebook page, l do not have a personal Facebook profile account that is able to send and accept friend requests," the statement added.

The post further continued, "My official Facebook page name is Ahiafor Bernard and no other, please find attached a photo of my page for the avoidance of doubt."

He is urging the public to report the fraudsters behind the fake Facebook account for the necessary actions to be taken.

Evans Worlanyo Ameamu
Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Volta Regional CorrespondentPage: EvansWorlanyoAmeamu

