ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Cost of medicines expected to go down after removal of VAT on pharmaceutical products — Govt

Health Cost of medicines expected to go down after removal of VAT on pharmaceutical products — Govt
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Government earlier this week announced the removal of the Value Added Tax (VAT) on pharmaceutical ingredients in Ghana.

Similarly, the VAT on selected finished pharmaceutical products have also been removed.

This is to ensure that the cost of medicines in Ghana is reduced, the government said.

“Government removes VAT on active pharmaceutical ingredients, manufacturing inputs, and selected finished pharmaceutical products in a bid to reduce cost of medicines in Ghana,” the government said.

—3news.com

More Health
ModernGhana Links
Take proper care of your kidneys — Ghanaians told
13.03.2022 | Health
Remove patent rights on vaccine production—GCAP, Abibinsroma Foundation to world leaders
12.03.2022 | Health
Medical and dental officers recruitment to begin March 14
10.03.2022 | Health
85% of medical doctors refuse posting to Savannah Region — Regional Health Director laments
10.03.2022 | Health
Ophthalmologists calls for more Glaucoma medications on the NHIS
10.03.2022 | Health
'I will outlive, outlast those desiring my head'; they'll be 'disappointed' – Duncan-Williams
09.03.2022 | Health
Tema General Hospital records 21 maternal deaths in 2021
09.03.2022 | Health
NHIA urges providers to refrain from behaviours likely to erode interest in the scheme
04.03.2022 | Health
Youth as agents of change for HPV awareness and elimination of cervical cancer
04.03.2022 | Health
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line