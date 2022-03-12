ModernGhana logo
Teacher allegedly strangled to death by her husband at Gomoa Ajumako

A 32-year-old female teacher known as Yaa Linda who teaches at Gomoa Ajumako D/A Primary School has died after she was allegedly strangled by her husband.

Citi News sources say the man, Isaac Kwesi Kyemenu Sarsah, tried to kill himself after the incident.

Isaac Kwesi Kyemenu Sarsah who is also a teacher had been leaving with the deceased for about 15 years at Gomoa Ankamu.

He has been accused of physically abusing his wife on several instances.

This forced family members to at a point intervene by moving Linda from the home to settle at another location.

Isaac Kwesi Kyemenu Sarsah again allegedly visited the deceased teacher at her new home and strangled her to death for refusing to stay with him.

After the incident, he allegedly tried to commit suicide by drinking a poisonous substance but was later found by the youth of the town who took him to the hospital.

The suspect is currently under police guard at the St. Luke Catholic hospital in Apam.

—citinewsroom

