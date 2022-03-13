Appiatse township to be reconstructed in 12 months — Benito Owusu Bio

The Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources in charge of Mining Benito Owusu Bio has announced government's readiness and commitment to rebuilding the Appiatse community in 12 months.

Speaking on behalf of President Nana Akufo-Addo at the final mass burial and funeral service for seven victims of the Appiatse disaster victims at the Appiatse park on Friday March 11, 2022, Hon Benito who is also the Chairman of the Appiatse reconstruction team mentioned that he had come with Engineers from the Ministry of Roads and Highways to do the necessary prospecting.

He noted that within a period of 12 months the new Appiatse community will be constructed into an ultra-modern green, model and a befitting community as promised by government.

“This is very sorrowful moment and it is our utmost hope and prayer that such an unfortunate incident doesn’t reoccur but as we cry and mourn the dead, we also have to keep in mind that there are living ones to be catered for in the area of shelter and other social amenities and government is highly committed to this core mandate within the stipulated period", he said.

The Deputy Minister on behalf of the Ministry and it agencies donated an amount of GH¢30,000 in support of the families in respect of burial and funeral arrangements.

It was a sorrowful atmosphere as hundreds wailed and filed past the mortal remains of the remaining 7 victims at the final mass burial and funeral service.

Well-wishers, government officials were heavily represented at the mass burial including 15-month-old Ella Baidoo who received a special wreath laying from the Member of Parliament for Prestea-Huni Valley, Hon Robert Wisdom Coffie.

The other six include Ekua Nyame, 80, Justice Kwesi Takwa, 21, Emmanuel Quainoo, 29, Isaac Benyin, 45, and Michael Afriyie, 19.

Rev Father Edward Cudjoe who performed the burial service urged the inhabitants of Appiatse to be strong and steadfast in the lord.

He further challenged the gathering to be extra vigilant and readily prepared always for they could be called by their maker unannounced.

Fiaseman Rural Bank, Environmental Protection Agency, Church of Pentecost (Bogoso Area), Sankofa Gold mines made cash donations in support of the funeral.

In attendance were Municipal Chief Executives of Amenfi West Hon Lord Nana Tandoh, Ahanta West and Effia, representatives from Environmental Protection Agency, Minerals Commission and National Disaster Management Organisation, NADMO.