Reject Asiedu Nketia's 'unwise' slap comment — Koku Anyidoho tells NDC MPs; wants him hauled before Privileges Committee

A former Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) , Koku Anyidoho has asked NDC lawmakers to ignore a call made to them by the General Secretary of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, to assault any Deputy Speaker in Parliament who attempts to vote while presiding in the House.

Koku Anyidoho described the comment as unwise.

“I respect all my NDC MPs and I know that they shall ignore the unwise vile effusions of Johnson Kwadwo Asiedu-Nketiah, & NEVER slap any Deputy Speaker. NDC is full of men/women of wisdom. Asiedu-Nketiah is an, aberration.