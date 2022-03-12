ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Reject Asiedu Nketia's 'unwise' slap comment — Koku Anyidoho tells NDC MPs; wants him hauled before Privileges Committee

Social News Reject Asiedu Nketia's 'unwise' slap comment — Koku Anyidoho tells NDC MPs; wants him hauled before Privileges Committee
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

A former Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) , Koku Anyidoho has asked NDC lawmakers to ignore a call made to them by the General Secretary of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, to assault any Deputy Speaker in Parliament who attempts to vote while presiding in the House.

Koku Anyidoho described the comment as unwise.

“I respect all my NDC MPs and I know that they shall ignore the unwise vile effusions of Johnson Kwadwo Asiedu-Nketiah, & NEVER slap any Deputy Speaker. NDC is full of men/women of wisdom. Asiedu-Nketiah is an, aberration.

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Bullion van robberies: Security analyst calls for public inquiry into alleged police involvement
12.03.2022 | Social News
Parliament should’ve been part of case challenging Deputy Speakers’ right to vote – Martin Kpebu
12.03.2022 | Social News
Man found dead, wrapped in plastic under bridge at Ho
12.03.2022 | Social News
Ablekuma Central MP donate towards Greater Accra Regional Maulid
12.03.2022 | Social News
Effutu celebrates International Women's Day
12.03.2022 | Social News
Greater Accra Zongo Chief meetJournalists of Zongo Descent
12.03.2022 | Social News
I’m still friend with ex-wife Juliet Ibrahim – Kwadwo Safo Jnr
12.03.2022 | Social News
Appiatse explosion victims buried
12.03.2022 | Social News
Hundreds wail as Appiatse explosion victims laid to rest
12.03.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line