Ablekuma Central MP donate towards Greater Accra Regional Maulid

The Member of Parliament for Ablekuma Central Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Hon. Abdul Latif Dan has donated towards this year's Greater Accra Regional Maulid.

He presented a cow, ten bags of rice, cartons of mineral water and gallons of cooking oil to the founder and leader of the Islamic Foundation for Peace and Development who is also the Deputy Supreme Leader of the Supreme Council for Tijaniya Islamic Affairs, Ghana Sheikh Yahaya Amin.

The annual Greater Accra Regional Maulid will be officially commemorated on Saturday, 12 March, 2022 at the Lord's Wembley Shukura.

Hon. Abdul Latif Dan was accompanied by some leading members of the National Democratic Congress in the Constituency, including the Executive Member of the party, Alhaji Mohammed Ashkar, the Ablekuma Central Constituency Zongo Caucus Coordinator, Chief Mallam Zakaria among others.

The founder and leader of the Islamic Foundation for Peace and Development and Deputy Supreme Leader of the Supreme Council for Tijaniya Islamic Affairs, Ghana who received the items expressed profound gratitude to the MP for the wonderful gesture and prayed for Allah's favour upon the former President John Dramani Mahama, Hon. Abdul Latif Dan and the entire members of the NDC.

On his part, the MP stated that the Maulid brings together a lot of people from all walks of life adding that it is imperative to support and contribute to making it successful to the glory of Allah.

The Greater Accra Maulid is observed annually by Sheikh Yahya Amin to commemorate the birth of the Holy Prophet Mohammed (SAW). The occasion also serves as a reminder to Muslims to continuously emulate the exemplary life of the Prophet.