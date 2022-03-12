Africa Dyslexia Organization Presents Free Virtual Training on Understanding and Screening of Persons with Learning Disabilities

12.03.2022 LISTEN

Dyslexia is a specific learning challenge that is characterized by difficulties with word recognition, poor spelling and decoding abilities. Dyslexic people often exhibit difficulty with reading and comprehension that can impede the growth of their vocabulary and background knowledge.

Many people have the condition yet are not aware. Globally, it is estimated that 1 in 5 people suffer from Dyslexia. The condition affects people from all backgrounds. However, there is hope once the condition is identified, and a support plan is developed.

Famous historical figures such as Albert Einstein and Henry Ford were dyslexic. Even well-known individuals like Archbishop Nicolas Duncan-Williams of Action Chapel International, Richard Branson and, Whoopi Goldberg are dyslexic but have braced all odds to live successful lives in spite of the condition.

Across Africa, little is known about Dyslexia and other learning disabilities, because of this, many children in school and people in the workplace are mischaracterized as lazy or unintelligent. However, with the right diagnosis and management, they too could realize their full potential.

The Africa Dyslexia Organisation which focuses its mandates on raising awareness and advocacy on learning disabilities, is organizing free training sessions under the theme; UNDERSTANDING & SCREENING LEARNING DISABILITIES.

The training will bring together leaders with expertise in the field of education from around the world to train interested participants for FREE. All the organization requires of participants are time and commitment.

The two-hour trainings per day slated for 2 days in each month begins from March 2022 to July 2022 with details of training below:

March 18/19

April 29/30

May 27/28

June 24/25

July 29/30

Time: 6:30 pm GMT to 8:30 pm GMT

Mode of Training: Training / Discussions

Expected Participants: Students and scholars from the Department of Home Science, Psychology and Education; Government and Private school Teachers, NGO workers, Professionals working with special children, Parents of Children with learning difficulties

EXPECTED OUTCOMES OF THE TRAINING COURSE:

After completing the course the trainees will be able to:

Define Specific Learning Disabilities

Describe and differentiate among different types of Specific Learning Disability.

Understand Trends and Issues with reference to SLD

Describe various approaches and techniques of Screening

Apply selected informal and formal screening tools for initial screening of students with learning differences.

Find information and access to resources for children with Learning Disorders in local communities, state level and at national level.

PROGRAM SCHEDULE

March 18 / 19

Trainer: Dr. Anumpa Sethi

Doctorate in Learning Disabilities

Certified SOI Cognitive Skills Trainer

Certified Orton-Gillingham Literacy Therapist)

DAY 1: 2 hours

Learning Disabilities: Definition and Concept

Prevalence and Incidence (National & International

History of SLD, Evolution of Specific Learning Disability as a field of study

Etiology of SLD-Medical, social and Neuro-biological

Relationship between Cognitive Skills and school learning and differences

DAY 2: 2 hours

Types of Learning Disabilities:

Dyslexia

Dysgraphia

Dyscalculia

Nonverbal learning disability

Developmental aphasia and specific learning impairment

Myths And Facts About Learning Disabilities

Comorbid conditions:

ADHD, Dyspraxia, Auditory processing issues, Visual processing challenges, Executive functioning disorders

Sample Profiles, Case Studies. Movies, Examples

Simulation Of Learning Differences

April 29/ 30

DAY 1:

Early Warning signs of Learning Disabilities:

Preschool

Elementary

Middle to High School

Role of Regular School Teachers in identification and screening the children with LD

Concept of screening and identification. Identification criteria: potential, discrepancy in achievement, subjective analysis, recent trends, DSM

DAY 2:

Approaches to Assessments:

Cognitive, Neuro-Developmental, Psycho-Educational, Behavioral.

Some Screening Instruments and their usage:

Woodcock Johnson Test of Achievement, Wechsler Intelligence scales for children and adults, Kauffman’s Test of Educational Achievement, GLAD),

Psycho-Educational

May 27/28

DAY 1:

Techniques of Screening: Observation, Interviews, Case Study, Error Analysis (formative and Summative Assessments)

Use of Checklists, rating scales, observation schedules, ancedotal records.

DAY 2: What Next

Teacher Made tests (Informal) (Educational) -Curricular Areas (reading, Spelling, Writing, Math)

Practical usage of Informal tools

Importance of Perceptual Motor skills (Sensory Integration) and cognitive skills for effective learning in school.

Concept of Neuroplasticity

June 24/25

DAY 1:

Techniques of Screening: Observation, Interviews, Case Study, Sociometry, Error Analysis

Use of Checklists, rating scales, observation schedules, anecdotal records.

DAY 2:

Teacher Made tests (Informal) (Educational) -Curricular Areas (reading, Spelling, Writing, Math)

Practical usage of Informal tools

July 29/30

DAY 1:

Classroom Strategies for Inclusive approach

Classroom accommodations and Modifications

Instructional Strategies for Learning Disabled

DAY 2:

Coping with Learning disabilities

Behavior modification strategies

Referring LD for further assessment

Need for early Intervention

Register for training using link: https://bit.ly/3sSwdxO

About Africa Dyslexia Organization

The Africa Dyslexia Organization is a nonprofit organization that provides help for Dyslexic people. We exist to empower families and individuals with current and factual information about Dyslexia, resources to manage the condition, and support to curb the stigma attached to the condition.

For more information about the Africa Dyslexia Organization, visit www.africadyslexia.org or email [email protected] or WhatsApp +233243535553

Source: Africa Dyslexia Organisation