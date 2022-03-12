ModernGhana logo
I’m still friend with ex-wife Juliet Ibrahim – Kwadwo Safo Jnr

2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The CEO of Kantanka Automobile, Kwadwo Safo Jnr, has revealed that he is still friends with his ex-wife, actress Juliet Ibrahim.

According to him, because of the nature of upbringing he experienced from his father, he has learnt not to harbour hatred for women he has had relationships with.

“My father once told me never to insult or disrespect any woman that has ever opened her legs for me. That has guided me all these years, it's my training, and I will never go against it.”

Speaking in an interview with Bola Ray on GHOne, Kwadwo Safo Jnr said that his current wife has no problem with his friendship with Juliet.

He described the relationship with Juliet Ibrahim as “mutually respectful”.

He stated that despite the disagreements they had leading to their divorce, he is not one to speak bad about his exes, hence would not disrespect her in any way.

Juliet Ibrahim and Kwadwo Safo Junior married in 2010. They welcomed a son named Jayden Safo.

However, after four years, the couple ended their marriage.

-Myjoyonline

