12.03.2022

Deputy Speakers right to vote: SC ruling is an attack on Parliament – Dafeamekpor

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Rockson-Nelson DafeamekporRockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor
12.03.2022

The Member of Parliament (MP) for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor has described the Supreme Court ruling indicating that a Deputy Speaker can vote when presiding over parliament in the absence of the main speaker as an attack on Parliament.

In a unanimous decision on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, a seven-member panel of the Supreme Court held that upon a true and proper interpretation of Article 103 and 104 of the 1992 Constitution, a Deputy Speaker who happens to be a Member of Parliament does not lose his right to take part in decision making in Parliament when sitting in for the Speaker of the House.

Speaking in an engagement on TV3’s Key Points show today, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor has expressed dissatisfaction with the ruling.

According to the South Dayi MP, the ruling is a direct attack on Parliament as well as its structures.

“This judgment is an attack on parliament and its structure,” Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor shared.

The Minority in Parliament has since the ruling by the Supreme Court expressed disappointment. Some members have argued that Parliament is a master of its own and hence, the ruling by the apex court amounts to interference in the legislature.

On his part, the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin has raised concern about the Supreme Court Ruling.

In a statement, he noted that “The SC decision, is, to say the least, not only an absurdity but a reckless incursion into the remit of Parliament.”

TOP STORIES

