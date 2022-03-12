Hundreds wail as Appiatse explosion victims laid to rest

Mourners on Friday wept uncontrollably during a mass burial held at the Old Appiatse Park for seven out of the 13 persons who lost their lives in the explosion on January 20.

They were Ella Baidoo, a 15-month-old baby, Akua Nyame, 80, Michael Afriyie,19, Justice Kwesi Takwa, 21, Emmanuel Quainoo, 29, Isaac Benny, 45, and Isaac Anane, 35.

The mortal remains of the victims were laid in state around 0400 hours as the mourners, some of whom had traveled from far and near, filed past the coffins.

Four of the victims: Ekow Jackson, Enock Obeng, and Martin Quaicoe, aged 40, and Daniel Armah, 35 were buried at their respective hometowns last weekend.

The remaining two, Emmanuel Awinguda and Eric Gyimah, both 24, would also be taken to their hometowns for burial.

Some of the family members of the deceased recalled the tragic event and the effects it had on their families and urged Ghanaians to say a word of prayer for them whenever they went on their knees.

Reverend Father Edward Cudjoe, the Parochial Administrator, Saint Michael Catholic Church, Bogoso, in a word of exhortation, said the 15-month-old baby, Ella Baidoo, could have been a good asset to the country.

He, however, urged the bereaved families not to be troubled but look onto God for solace, adding; “It's very painful to say goodbye to a loved one”.

Rev. Father Cudjoe advised Christians to be vigilant, study the Bible and always commit their ways onto the Lord.

Mr Benito Owusu Bio, the Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, assured the residents that government would rebuild the Appiatse community in 12 months.

Apostle Onyinah Gyamfi, the Church of Pentecost Area Head, Bogoso, led the gathering to pray for the departed souls and bereaved families.

Mrs Babara Oteng-Gyasi, the Board Chairperson of the Minerals Commission, presented cash of GH￠2,000.00 to Miss Theodora Armah, 24, mother of the 15-month-old baby.

Mourners in a state of shock watched in grief as the coffins containing the remains of the deceased were lowed into the grave.

The Appiatse Disaster Relief Committee had earlier presented GH￠6,000.00 to each of the bereaved families to facilitate the burial.

On Thursday, January 20, 2022, a truck conveying mining explosives on behalf of Maxam Ghana Limited from Tarkwa to Chirano Gold Mines in the Western North Region was involved in an accident at Appiatse.

The accident resulted in an explosion, which claimed 13 lives, injured hundreds and displaced the whole town making it the worst explosion disaster ever recorded in the history of Ghana.

The Government, after investigations, asked Maxam Ghana to pay a fine of one million dollars for regulatory breaches but the company decided to pay an additional five million dollars as goodwill gesture to the country.

President Akufo-Addo directed that the additional US$5million be donated to the Appiatse Support Fund, established to help reconstruct the community.

GNA