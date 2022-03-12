Deputy Speaker’s right to vote: SC ruling is patently unconstitutional, illegal and absurd – Sammy Gyamfi

12.03.2022 LISTEN

The National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi has described the Supreme Court ruling indicating that a Deputy Speaker of Parliament can vote when presiding over proceedings as patently unconstitutional, illegal, and absurd.

In a unanimous decision on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, a seven-member panel of the Supreme Court held that upon a true and proper interpretation of Article 103 and 104 of the 1992 Constitution, a Deputy Speaker who happens to be a Member of Parliament does not lose his right to take part in decision making in Parliament when sitting in for the Speaker of the House.

Reacting to the ruling in a statement posted on his Facebook page, Sammy Gyamfi has exposed a very interesting condition in the ruling of the Supreme Court.

With particular reference to the last paragraph of page 23 and the first paragraph of page 24 of the Supreme Court ruling, the NDC Communications Officer says he would love to see how the ruling will be implemented by Parliament.

“Folks, the patently unconstitutional, illogical and absurd decision by the Supreme Court to the effect that a Deputy Speaker while presiding over Parliament can vote, has a very interesting operational condition attached to it that is worthy of note.

“…Now let’s see how the Attorney General and Minister for Injustice, Godfred Yeboah Dame will get the Rt. Hon. Speaker and the fearless and gallant 137 NDC members of Parliament to do this,” the statement on the Facebook page of Sammy Gyamfi reads.

After erroneously determining that a Deputy Speaker while presiding can vote, the Supreme Court in their conclusion at the last paragraph of page 23 and the first paragraph of page 24 of their judgment had this to say;

“In view of the foregoing, we are compelled by the Constitution to hold that a Deputy Speaker or person presiding does not lose their right to vote when they are presiding over the proceedings of Parliament. *It must be emphasized however that the procedural and or operational rules to practicalise the protection of this constitutional right in a member presiding in the absence of a Speaker and his or her duty to represent his or her constituents in the vote and decision are MATTERS WITHIN THE EXCLUSIVE DOMAIN OF PARLIAMENT ITSELF. PARLIAMENT MAY ACHIEVE THIS BY AMENDING ITS ORDERS OR ADOPTING PARLIAMENTARY PRACTICES TO GIVE EFFECT TO THIS CONSTITUTIONAL IMPERATIVE”.*

It is very clear from the above, that until Parliament itself amend its standing orders or adopt new parliamentary practices and/or procedural or operational rules to implement the absurd decision of the Supreme Court that a Deputy Speaker can vote while presiding, NO DEPUTY SPEAKER CAN VOTE IN THE HOUSE.

Now let’s see how the Attorney General and Minister for Injustice, Godfred Yeboah Dame will get the Rt. Hon. Speaker and the fearless and gallant 137 NDC members of Parliament to do this 😁.

I shall return with my substantive views on the judgement itself.

Sammy Gyamfi Esq.