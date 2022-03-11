Bawumia to launch eTicketing service on March 25

The Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will on March 25, 2022, officially launch an e-Ticketing service when Ghana’s national team takes on its counterpart from Nigeria.

Through the digitalisation agenda of the ruling government, the eTicketing service will soon be rolled out across the country in all the state-owned sporting facilities.

To ensure its smooth implementation, the National Sports Authority (NSA) has already commenced the training of its personnel.

In a post on the Twitter page of the NSA on Friday, March 11, 2022, it has announced that Vice President Dr. Bawumia will have the singular honour to launch the service on March 25.

“The Vice President H.E. Dr Mahamudu Bawumia-assisted eTicketing training workshop to onboard National Sports Authority on http://GHANA.GOV digitization project is currently underway in the Accra Sports Stadium.

“The service will be launched by the Vice President during the forthcoming match between Ghana and Nigeria in Cape Coast. Mgt. and staff of NSA are participating in their numbers to ensure smooth implementation of the policy across the country in all our state-owned sporting facilities,” the NSA statement on Twitter reads.