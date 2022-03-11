“Akufo-Addo has gagged the clergy, journalists in Ghana” – Odike

Founder of United Front Party (UFP), Akwasi Addai Odike, has chastised President Akufo-Addo over what he calls bad governance, intimidation and harassment of journalists and the clergy in Ghana.

According to him, the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) administration led by Akufo-Addo has gagged journalists and the clergy in the country.

He said this has made extremely cumbersome for journalists to speak against his dreadful government.

Speaking on Oyerepa Breakfast Show hosted by Nana Yaw Mensah Joel, Odike intimated that “Akufo-Addo has gagged journalists and the clergy in this country so they’re not able to speak against his poor leadership.”

Odike revealed that the President has introduced the culture of silence in Ghana. "As a result, the clergy, journalists and other people who are responsible to speak against his autocratic leadership style are afraid to talk because the moment you speak, Akufo-Addo will let his boys come and attack you.”

These Akufo-Addo’s boys according to him, will harass and assault you in all fronts anyone who tries to speak against the bad happenings in the country under the current government.

---Oyereoafmonline.com