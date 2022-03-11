ModernGhana logo
Asphalting of Tamale interchange project commences

Works on the Tamale interchange project is progressing steadily in the Northern region.

Contractors on the project site are currently working on the asphalting of the road, street lighting as well as reconstruction of drains at the down street, and some finishing touches ahead of the commissioning of the project.

The Tamale interchange project is said to be about 98 per cent completed and will be commissioned soon.

Some months ago the Roads and Highways Minister, Kwasi Amoako-Attah announced that the Tamale interchange will be ready for commissioning by the end of March 2022.

“ The contractor has assured me that every work associated with the interchange will be completed by end of February and that the first two weeks of March will be used to do the end finishing and then anytime from mid-March the President will commission the project,” he said.

According to him, President Akufo-Addo's led administration is determined to change the face of road infrastructure networks across the country before ending his tenure.

In 2019, President Akufo-Addo, cut sod for the commencement of the multi-million dollar Tamale Interchange project funded under the $2 billion China Synohydro deal.

The project is aimed at enhancing inter-urban and national traffic flow reducing the cost and risk of doing business, thereby enhancing trade within the Saharan regions.

---DGN online

