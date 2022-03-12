ModernGhana logo
Institutions advocate male involvement in bridging gender inequality gap

By Albert Futukpor
Some institutions have collectively advocated that males be involved in the quest to break social and political biases against women in the society.

They also advised that males be actively involved in policies and projects targeted at breaking the biases against women to help protect the rights of women to enhance their capabilities.

The institutions included the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Ghana Police Service, the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and the Sagnarigu Municipal Assembly.

They advocated male involvement during a panel discussion in Tamale to commemorate this year’s International Women’s Day (IWD), which was on the theme: “Gender Equality for a Sustainable Tomorrow”.

It was organised by the Young Urban Women’s Movement (YUWM) of Northern Region, an international women’s movement made up of young women, and supported by ActionAid Ghana as part of activities to raise awareness about gender equality.

The IWD is commemorated in March every year to recognise the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.

Mr Issahaku Abdul Latif, Northern Regional Coordinator of Activista, said the theme for the occasion called for men to support women and young girls to achieve their goals by developing their capabilities.

He urged society to erase archaic traditions and cultural beliefs that undermined the abilities of women and to see women beyond being in the kitchen.

Women were also charged to co-exist and support one another to bridge the gap of inequality and prejudice they faced in society, and to join forces to make institutions work in their favour.

Ayisha Mohammed, National Public Relations Officer of YUWM, said the organisation mobilised institutions to empower women to support each other because women needed each other’s support to do exploits in society for national development.

Madam Florence Awini, a representative from the Gender Desk of the Sagnarigu Municipal Assembly, said stigmatisation should not be a reason to keep abuse to oneself rather, it must be considered a situational thing that did not last.

Madam Felicia Kraja, the Acting Regional Secretary of TUC said women suffered more from unemployment as a result of the stigma of inferiority even though unemployment was a general problem.

She admonished women to be determined and not allow anyone to redirect their stance saying it took women's determination to break the barrier of inequality.

Mr Imoro Yussif, an Investigator at the Northern Regional Office of DOVVSU encouraged women to help security services by providing information on gender-based violence cases that undermined the confidence of women.

