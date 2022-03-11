Security analyst calls for forensic investigation to fish out criminals from Police Service

Retired Colonel Festus Aboagye, a security analyst is calling for an independent forensic investigation into the Ghana Police Service to fish out criminals in the service.

In the past week, there have been question marks on some people recruited into the Police after some four officers were arrested and two others killed over their involvement in the bullion van robberies in the country.

With concerns that there could be more criminals hiding within the Ghana Police Service, Retired Colonel Festus Aboagye says there is the need for an independent probe into the security agency.

“We need an independent police complaint body and with particular reference to this case, we need an independent body… Besides that, we need forensic investigation to try and establish the scope; how wide, how big, how deep, this network is within the Ghana Police Service,” the security analyst said in an interview on the Asaase Breakfast Show.

Retired Colonel Festus Aboagye continued, “If we can do that, then we would have first of all solved the problem of preventing criminals from entering the service because these are the criminals who anecdotally in certain instances have rented their weapons to criminals.

“They are the same ones, who will take their weapons and go and kill. There are many instances that we can relate to; somewhere around the Ashanti Region, police officers go and kill civilians and plant evidence on them and say they are criminals.”

The four officers arrested for their involvement in the bullion van robberies were arraigned before a circuit court in Accra on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.

They were all denied bail and remanded into Police custody.