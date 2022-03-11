Bullion van robberies: Taking the two police suspects to gang hideout without bulletproof jackets bad judgement, probe needed— Dr. Norman

The President of the Institute of Security, Disaster and Emergency Studies Dr. Ishmael Norman has called for the need to set up a commission of inquiry into the death of the two bullion van robbery suspects who were in the custody of the police.

Speaking on Joy News’ ‘PM Express’ on March 10 he stated that the commission of enquiry was needed to investigate criminal cells that exist in the police service.

He indicated that taking the two suspects who were key witnesses to the hideout of their gang without bulletproof jackets or other means of protection was a bad judgement on the part of the police.

Dr. Norman stated that the death of only the two suspects during the crossfire raised several questions.

“A lot of mistakes were done. The whole approach, taking a key witness to the hideout of other criminals or the gang was a poor judgement on the art of the police. Without protective gear, flat jacket, bullet proof vest or helmet.

“In today’s communication world you don’t have to carry a witness to the spot where the crime took place to get evidence. He could have been on the radio or on the phone and directed the team going to the place. Why is it that the two essential people were the only ones who got killed? It just doesn’t make sense no matter how hard you try to be charitable to the police.

“The question that follows is that who did they know and what information they knew about that was damning to those people. If they were murdered who gave the order? We need to have a commission of inquiry not only on the death of the two suspects, but we also need to have a commission of inquiry to dig into criminal cells within the police force,” he explained on Joy News.

He has commended the IGP for the bold step in fishing out rogues within the police service to face the law.