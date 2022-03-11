ModernGhana logo
GIPC rubbish claims gov’t paid to have Ghana flag displayed on Burj Khalifa

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) has rubbished claims that government paid for Ghana’s flag to be displayed on the Burj Khalifa on March 8, 2022.

In a press release, the GIPC says the display of the Ghana flag was a free gesture of goodwill from the owner of Emaar Properties in Dubai to honour President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

“The Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) has noticed false publications alleging payments regarding the Ghana flag lighting on the Burj Khalifa on 8th March 2022 on various social media platforms.

“In no uncertain terms, the owner of Emaar Properties, Dubai, decided to place our national flag on the Burj Khalifa for free as a gesture of goodwill and to honour Ghana and His Excellency, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, during the Ghana Day Celebration to culminate our participation in the Dubai Expo,” parts of a press release from GIPC issued on March 11, 2022, reads.

The general public is entreated to disregard the allegations being peddled.

Meanwhile, the GIPC says it is thankful to the rulers and people of the United Arab Emirates for their warm hospitality and goodwill to Ghana’s delegation during the Ghana week.

Below is the press release from GIPC:

