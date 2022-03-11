IGP should disband SWAT and reorganize it — Adam Bona on police bullion van robberies

Security Analyst, Dr. Adam Bonaa has entreated the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. George Akufo-Dampare to dissolve the current SWAT team and undertake some reforms to flush out bad nuts within.

His comment follows the recent police investigation which revealed some of its personnel in the service were involved in several bullion van robberies in the country.

Speaking today on the ‘AM show’ on Joy News today, he stated that the interdicted policemen appear to have been friends who may have done some work a ‘big person’ thus earning them a spot in the enlistment to the police service.

Dr. Bonaa indicated that the process these persons entered the police service should be thoroughly investigated.

He suggested that background checks should be conducted on persons entering the police service henceforth to avoid unfortunate situations like this.

“I would entreat the IGP to disband the national SWAT. I think he should disband it and reorganize it because over the years it has gained for itself a very bad reputation. You can talk about Ayawaso West Wuogon. You can talk about DSP Azugu and the list goes on so I think that that is not the kind of police unit we want.”

He emphasized that the current SWAT team had “outlived their usefulness and I will encourage the IGP to disband the SWAT team as it is and post them to other units and reorganize the entire SWAT team.”