A/R: Couple burnt to death in fire outbreak at Gyinyase

Husband and his wife have been burnt to death in a domestic fire outbreak at Gyinyase in the Oforikrom Municipality of the Ashanti region.

The deceased, Mr. Godfred Konyo, a 51-year-old electrician, and Mrs. Happy Danso, 42, were sleeping in the room when the incident occurred today, Friday, March 11, 2022.

Confirming the incident in an interview with class news’ Elisha Adarkwah, the Regional Public Relations Officer for the Ghana National Fire Service, DOIII Peter Addai said they had a distress call that there was a fire outbreak in the community.

He said personnel were deployed to the scene to douse the fire "but two people lost their lives as a result of the fire".

The cause of the fire that gutted the entire uncompleted building the deceased were using as an abode, he said, was not yet known but they have commenced investigations to unravel it.

The charred bodies of the deceased have been conveyed by the Asokwa Police and deposited in a morgue for preservation.

Meanwhile, the Assembly Member for the area, Justice Attobrah, suspects the fire was caused by a mosquito coil.

