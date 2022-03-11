ModernGhana logo
Be ware of kidnapping activities — US government issues security alert to its citizens in Ghana

The United States government has issued a security alert advising ITS citizens that the US Embassy has received unsubstantiated information that US citizens may be targeted for kidnapping for ransom in northern Ghana, to include the Upper East region and the Upper West region.

This threat could also apply to other foreign nationals, the US government said.

“If you’re in northern Ghana, including the Upper West and Upper East regions, you may be targeted for kidnapping for ransom. You should exercise a high degree of caution in these regions,” the US said.

---3news.com

