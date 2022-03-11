ModernGhana logo
Video of Joewise saying Deputy Speaker presiding has no vote pops up

An excerpt of a video from a parliamentary sitting in December 2021 has surfaced online where First Deputy Speaker Joe Osei Owusu is seen explaining to Members of Parliament that a deputy Speaker presiding does not have a vote on matters in the house.

The video surfaced hours after the Supreme Court ruled that Deputy Speakers presiding over the House does not lose voting right.

The Minority in Parliament has kicked against the SC ruling claiming that Parliament is master of its own and for that matter, the ruling by the apex court amounts to interference in the legislature.

Watch video here

Meanwhile, after the SC ruling, the First Deputy Speaker Joe Osei Owusu speaking to the press stated that the judgement by the apex court was refreshing and welcoming.

Vanessa Calys-Tagoe
