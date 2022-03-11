ModernGhana logo
C/R: Man commits suicide after defiling 12-year-old daughter at Anomabo

A 38-year-old man Atta Munkoh has committed suicide by hanging after defiling his 12-year-old daughter at Anomabo-Nwonwomaadze, a small community in the Mfantseman Municipality of the Central Region.

Information suggests the deceased had been having sex with his daughter for some time now and warned her not to disclose it to anyone, failure which he would kill her.

Speaking in an interview with EIB Network Central Regional Correspondent Yaw Boagyan, Mr. Alex Adu, a Unit Committee member disclosed that, the young girl could not keep the secrete any longer and reported it to one of the elders in the community.

He said the deceased was arrested and was arraigned before court but was later bailed.

“The suspect was to appear before court today Thursday, March 10, 2022, but was nowhere to be found. So they organized a search party to find him and to their shock, he was found him hanging dead in a bush in order avoid being sentenced by the court”, Mr. Alex Adu revealed.

The deceased was said to have divorced his wife and was the one taking care of his daughter which he took advantage of to be sleeping with her.

The body was conveyed to the morgue by police officers at the Saltpond Police Command for preservation while investigations continue.

---Kasapafmonline.com

