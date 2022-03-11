ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

C/R: Man killed, dumped near Health Centre

Social News C/R: Man killed, dumped near Health Centre
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

A 42-year-old Man Kofi Essien has been found dead near a Health Center at Breman Brakwa in the Asikuma Odobeng Brakwa District of the Central Region.

It is not clear who the assailants are.

A rope was found tied at the waist of the man who was found Thursday morning by the residents.

Residents say the deceased was fit and full of life as of Wednesday, March 9th 2022 evening, hence they were shocked to see him dead near the health center.

Meanwhile, the body has been conveyed to Our Lady of Grace Hospital at Breman Asikuma for autopsy and preservation while the Police at Breman Brakwa have lodged an investigation into the matter.

No arrest has been made yet.

---kasapafm

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
C/R: Man commits suicide after defiling 12-year-old daughter at Anomabo
11.03.2022 | Social News
Man shot, stabbed to death over land dispute in Kasoa
11.03.2022 | Social News
A/R: 8-year-old girl killed by robbers who flashed police torchlight to stop bus
11.03.2022 | Social News
Fulani Herdsmen allegedly degrading Tain II, other forest reserves
10.03.2022 | Social News
A/R: Fulani armed robbers kill 8-year-old girl
10.03.2022 | Social News
Aggrieved workers must use rule of law to address grievances — NMC boss
10.03.2022 | Social News
Discourage SSNIT from selling its long-term assets—Ricketts-Hagan
10.03.2022 | Social News
Six suspects in Ashalaja Oshippi murder remanded
10.03.2022 | Social News
We may have to rethink the constitution, find deputy speakers who aren't MPs — Prof Gyampo on Supreme Court ruling
10.03.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line