E-Levy: Let Chairman Wontumi rescue Ghana before he buys Chelsea – Ablakwa to government

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has asked the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) not to burden Ghanaians with the introduction of the Electronic Transaction levy (E-levy).

According to him, instead of stressing and persuading Ghanaians to accept the levy, government should instead engage the party’s Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, popularly referred to as Chairman Wontumi, for a bailout.

The Ranking Member on Foreign Affairs Committee of Parliament, in a tweet, said government should seek support from Chairman Wontumi as he has some $3.1billion available to purchase Chelsea Football Club.

“It seems we should urge Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, to contact Chairman Wontumi for a bailout.

Why go through all that stress pleading with Ghanaians at tortuous town halls to accept the obnoxious $1bn worth E-Levy when Wontumi can easily rescue Ghana before saving Chelsea?” he quizzed.

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Roman Abramovich put the club up for sale.

There have been reports that Chairman Wontumi has submitted a bid of $3.1billion to buy the famous Football Club.

The businessman cum politician in a letter submitted to the team said his legal team is prepared to begin negotiations.

Speaking on Wontumi TV on Facebook, Bernard Antwi-Boasiako revealed his intention to bring in Brazilian and Real Madrid Forward, Vinicius Jnr, to the team if he succeeds in buying Chelsea.

He added: “If I buy the Club, Lukaku has done his best but I would transfer him to a different club and have talks with Manchester United if I can get Ronaldo into my squad and try to get Messi from Paris Saint Germain as well into the team”.

The Akiufo-Addo government has plans to introduce E-levy to generate revenue but the move has been strongly opposed by the Minority in Parliament and a section of the public.

They argue that the levy will overburden Ghanaians, however, the government disagrees.

Government has indicated that revenue that will accrue from the electronic transaction levy would be invested in youth employment, security, digital & road infrastructure, and entrepreneurship.

