ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Man shot, stabbed to death over land dispute in Kasoa

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Social News Man shot, stabbed to death over land dispute in Kasoa
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

A man identified as Isaac Mensah has been shot dead over a land dispute at Awutu Papaase number one near Kasoa in the Awutu Senya East District of the Central Region.

According to information gathered, the deceased was shot by the suspects in the waist before he was subsequently stabbed in the stomach.

Following preliminary Police investigations, four suspects have been arrested by the Ofaakor District Police Command.

Confirming the arrest of the suspects, DSP Samuel Amfoh who is Awutu Ofaakor District Police Commander noted that the body of the deceased has been deposited at the Police Hospital.

The land dispute in question per checks is between the people of Ngleshie Amanfrom, Bawjiase, and Ofaakor.

The brother of the arrested suspects, Nii Armah has denied the allegations levelled by the chiefs of Awutu Papaase that his brother is part of those who killed the 37-year-old man.

The Ofaakor District Police Command is engaging the suspects to get to the bottom of the matter and ensure the killers of Isaac Mensah are punished.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
C/R: Man commits suicide after defiling 12-year-old daughter at Anomabo
11.03.2022 | Social News
C/R: Man killed, dumped near Health Centre
11.03.2022 | Social News
A/R: 8-year-old girl killed by robbers who flashed police torchlight to stop bus
11.03.2022 | Social News
Fulani Herdsmen allegedly degrading Tain II, other forest reserves
10.03.2022 | Social News
A/R: Fulani armed robbers kill 8-year-old girl
10.03.2022 | Social News
Aggrieved workers must use rule of law to address grievances — NMC boss
10.03.2022 | Social News
Discourage SSNIT from selling its long-term assets—Ricketts-Hagan
10.03.2022 | Social News
Six suspects in Ashalaja Oshippi murder remanded
10.03.2022 | Social News
We may have to rethink the constitution, find deputy speakers who aren't MPs — Prof Gyampo on Supreme Court ruling
10.03.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line