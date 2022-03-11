Man shot, stabbed to death over land dispute in Kasoa

A man identified as Isaac Mensah has been shot dead over a land dispute at Awutu Papaase number one near Kasoa in the Awutu Senya East District of the Central Region.

According to information gathered, the deceased was shot by the suspects in the waist before he was subsequently stabbed in the stomach.

Following preliminary Police investigations, four suspects have been arrested by the Ofaakor District Police Command.

Confirming the arrest of the suspects, DSP Samuel Amfoh who is Awutu Ofaakor District Police Commander noted that the body of the deceased has been deposited at the Police Hospital.

The land dispute in question per checks is between the people of Ngleshie Amanfrom, Bawjiase, and Ofaakor.

The brother of the arrested suspects, Nii Armah has denied the allegations levelled by the chiefs of Awutu Papaase that his brother is part of those who killed the 37-year-old man.

The Ofaakor District Police Command is engaging the suspects to get to the bottom of the matter and ensure the killers of Isaac Mensah are punished.