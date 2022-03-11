If Asiedu Nketia contest for NDC chairman, I will also contest and beat him – Koku Anyidoho

The Founder of the Atta Mills Institute, Samuel Koku Anyidoho has disclosed that he will contest for the chairmanship position of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) should Asiedu Nketia make an attempt to contest for the same position.

Although he has been sacked by the leadership of the largest opposition party since July 2021, Mr. Anyidoho has always held himself as a member of the party.

In a series of Twitter posts on Friday, March 11, 2022, Koku Anyidoho who in the past served as a Deputy General Secretary of the NDC has warned the current General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia not to dare make an attempt to go for the chairman position in the party in the soon-to-be-held elections.

Although Koku Anyidoho insists he has no intention to contest for the National Chairman position of the NDC, he notes that he will contest and beat Asiedu Nketia should he pick forms for the top position.

“I have made it public that, I don't intend to contest for any NDC National Executive position. I hear Asiedu-Nketiah wants to contest for National Chairman; the day Asiedu-Nketiah declares, me too I shall declare to contest and I will beat him hands down,” the former NDC Deputy General Secretary posted on Twitter today.

Meanwhile, Koku Anyidoho has accused Johnson Asiedu Nketia of displaying gross anti-party behaviour over his calls for the Deputy Speaker of Parliament to be given slaps should he attempt to vote while presiding over proceedings in the absence of the main speaker.

Mr. Anyidoho believes the utterance "is foolish and a desperate" attempt to get attention from Ghanaians.