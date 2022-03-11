Presby Church advocates tougher punishment for LGBTQ+ promoters

The Presbyterian Church of Ghana is calling for stiffer punishment for persons who are caught engaging in LGBTQ + activities.

The call was made when the church, led by its representative, presented its memorandum at the public hearing on the private member's bill known as the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values by the Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee of Parliament on Thursday, 10 March 2022.

Presenting the memorandum before the committee, the Director of Ecumenical and Social Relations of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Rev. Nii Amarh Ashitey, said the punishment prescribed in the Anti-LGBTQ + Bill currently before parliament must be deterrent enough.

The church proposed a three-year minimum jail term for persons who engage in LGBTQ+ activities.

He said: “As Christians, we believe in mercy and forgiveness but we equally believe that punishments are meant as deterrents not only for the offender but also for people who harbour similar intent”.

“This bill is essentially to control social order and norms that the punishment prescribed must be deterrent enough…”

He continued: “It is the considered opinion of PCG that any offence committed under the bill should not attract an equivalent jail term of less than three years”.

“We find that the needs of the law on Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values have emerged from the inadequacy of the Criminal Offences Act 1960 (Act 29). This law that hopes to come out after this bill has been passed, is needed to deter unacceptable behaviours that are injurious to the common good of society.”

According to the church, “the ordinary Ghanaian believes a human being is either a man or a woman and that men marry women and vice-versa, there’s no alternative to this arrangement…”

Rev Ashitey added: “We shall be preserving our religious and moral values, as enshrined in both our cultural and religious affiliations,” stressing, “there is a need for a stiffer punishment regime to deter offenders and other persons who are harbouring such thoughts from pursuing their intents but seek support from appropriate agencies to help them out.”

He further noted: “The law must be intentional and specific on how to deal with foreign diplomats who are found promoting such behaviours within the borders of Ghana,” adding that “we also believe the grace of God is abundant for those who will repent and have their minds renewed, however, we cannot continue to sin when this grace is abounding…”

The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021 seeks to make illegal LGBTQ + related activities in the country.

